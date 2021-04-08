China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) is 106.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -2.29% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 56.65% off its SMA200. CPHI registered 135.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9603 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6253.

The stock witnessed a 10.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.35%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.41% over the week and 12.62% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $37.65M and $11.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.13% and -43.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), with 23.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.87% while institutional investors hold 5.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.75M, and float is at 19.94M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 2.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the CPHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 73454.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $32745.0, while Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 34331.0 with a market value of $15304.0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 17.06% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 8.35% higher over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 0.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.32% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.