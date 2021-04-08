Citigroup Inc. (C) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is 17.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.76 and a high of $76.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $72.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.87% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $72.69, the stock is -0.06% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.98 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 30.45% off its SMA200. C registered 76.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.81%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 210153 employees, a market worth around $150.87B and $58.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.54% and -4.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.43 with sales reaching $18.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

2,179 institutions hold shares in Citigroup Inc. (C), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 77.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 2.08B with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 77.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 168.3 million shares valued at $10.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the C Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 155.74 million shares valued at $9.6 billion to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 88.75 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $5.47 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 48.54 million with a market value of $2.99 billion.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobs Lew W IV ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jacobs Lew W IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $44.09 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18438.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that REINER GARY M (Director) sold a total of 485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $102.74 per share for $49829.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the C stock.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 46.77% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is 87.24% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 95.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.78% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.