Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC)

26 institutions hold shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC), with institutional investors hold 24.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.25M, and float is at 37.50M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 24.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JS Capital Management LLC with over 2.5 million shares valued at $32.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the AGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Clearlake Capital Group, LP with 2.5 million shares valued at $32.15 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Indaba Capital Management, L.P. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $25.72 million, while Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $18.9 million.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) is 2.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $18.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is 4.78% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a 19.58% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is 15.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.69% and -27.49% from its 52-week high.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) Analyst Forecasts

Altimeter Growth Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.