Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

1,036 institutions hold shares in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 85.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 489.10M, and float is at 486.71M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 85.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 59.88 million shares valued at $2.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the CAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 55.34 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.6 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 23.22 million with a market value of $842.11 million.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is 2.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $39.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.36% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.85% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.24, the stock is -0.65% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 3.36% off its SMA200. CAG registered 18.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.79.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.72%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $18.35B and $11.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.29. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.63% and -5.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $2.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGough Thomas M, the company’s EVP & Co-COO. SEC filings show that McGough Thomas M sold 13,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $37.53 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Conagra Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that McGough Thomas M (EVP & Co-COO) sold a total of 45,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $37.55 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56341.0 shares of the CAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, McGough Thomas M (EVP & Co-COO) disposed off 13,010 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 124,313 shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading 66.49% up over the past 12 months and Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 13.76% higher over the same period. The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is 10.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.57% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.