Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)

1,405 institutions hold shares in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), with 654.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.66% while institutional investors hold 88.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 586.75M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 42.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Softbank Group Corporation with over 106.29 million shares valued at $14.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the TMUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.19 million shares valued at $5.69 billion to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 40.13 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $5.41 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 39.7 million with a market value of $5.35 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.47 and a high of $135.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $131.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $152.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -0.02% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.02, the stock is 3.20% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 8.66% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 51.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.39%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $158.60B and $68.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.39 and Fwd P/E is 38.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.92% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $18.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 70.20% in year-over-year returns.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ray Neville R, the company’s President, Technology. SEC filings show that Ray Neville R sold 17,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $130.01 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Ray Neville R (President, Technology) sold a total of 12,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $130.06 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the TMUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Ray Neville R (President, Technology) disposed off 2,287 shares at an average price of $125.10 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 475,264 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading 37.51% up over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -3.76% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is 5.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.92% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.