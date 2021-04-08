Infosys Limited (INFY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

632 institutions hold shares in Infosys Limited (INFY), with institutional investors hold 17.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24B, and float is at 3.67B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 17.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 52.46 million shares valued at $889.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GQG Partners LLC with 41.74 million shares valued at $707.53 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 29.13 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $493.69 million, while Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 23.48 million with a market value of $398.0 million.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is 13.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.09 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $21.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.95 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.21, the stock is 1.84% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 27.39% off its SMA200. INFY registered 132.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.84%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 249312 employees, a market worth around $79.90B and $12.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.41 and Fwd P/E is 28.59. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.45% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 70.17% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 43.85% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 115.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.09% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 23.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.