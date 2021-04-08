Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Volatility At 6.26%, Should You Add A Position?

36 institutions hold shares in Inuvo Inc. (INUV), with 15.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.34% while institutional investors hold 24.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.94M, and float is at 95.89M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 21.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Herald Investment Management Ltd with over 5.89 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.97% of the INUV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 5.46 million shares valued at $2.47 million to account for 4.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.06 million shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.79% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 123.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.02% higher than the price target low of $2.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -9.56% and -21.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 46.82% off its SMA200. INUV registered 395.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7610.

The stock witnessed a -5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.57%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $119.72M and $44.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 67.33. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 461.11% and -57.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.30%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $11.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PISARIS JOHN B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that PISARIS JOHN B sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $29000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Inuvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that BARRETT DON WALKER III (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 41,369 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $1.43 per share for $58976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the INUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, BARRETT DON WALKER III (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.38 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 564,794 shares of Inuvo Inc. (INUV).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 34.30% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 89.24% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 98.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.04% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.