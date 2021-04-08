Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

258 institutions hold shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), with 415.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 47.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.85M, and float is at 230.39M with Short Float at 13.94%. Institutions hold 47.52% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.88 million shares valued at $111.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.24% of the IVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.51 million shares valued at $62.58 million to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 6.03 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $20.38 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $20.12 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is 20.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -47.64% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 2.73% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.12 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 21.24% off its SMA200. IVR registered 106.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3873.

The stock witnessed a 8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.92%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.62. Distance from 52-week low is 96.85% and -51.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $34.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -576.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.40% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 10,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $3.42 per share for a total of $37237.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43931.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that LOCKHART DENNIS P (Director) sold a total of 35,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $3.30 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, LOCKHART DENNIS P (Director) disposed off 32,932 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 29,195 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 154.78% up over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is 64.84% higher over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 269.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.18% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.