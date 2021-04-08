Is BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) a good stock to buy now?

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) is 107.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $11.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSQR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -25.18% and -27.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 45.75% off its SMA200. BSQR registered 231.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4639.

The stock witnessed a -31.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.84%, and is -7.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 12.84% over the month.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $40.04M and $47.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.58% and -73.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BSQUARE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), with 598.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.50% while institutional investors hold 20.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.94M, and float is at 12.32M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 19.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.13 million shares valued at $1.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the BSQR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.61 million to account for 3.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHEATON CHRISTOPHER ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that WHEATON CHRISTOPHER bought 6,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $9617.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

BSQUARE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Vardeman Ryan L. (Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 21,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $1.45 per share for $30581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.59 million shares of the BSQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Vardeman Ryan L. (Member of 10% Group) acquired 3,773 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $5089.0. The insider now directly holds 1,564,596 shares of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR).

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 54.61% up over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is 58.89% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 89.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 60.87% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.