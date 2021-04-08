JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

461 institutions hold shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.64M, and float is at 314.36M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 82.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 37.93 million shares valued at $551.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the JBLU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.18 million shares valued at $395.23 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.86 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $375.94 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 17.43 million with a market value of $253.39 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is 44.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $21.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -75.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.05, the stock is 3.91% and 15.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 50.17% off its SMA200. JBLU registered 172.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.37.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.31%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has around 16228 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $2.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.98. Profit margin for the company is -45.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.78% and -4.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.72 with sales reaching $659.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -355.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.50% in year-over-year returns.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gambale Virginia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gambale Virginia sold 6,849 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $20.29 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Priest Stephen J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $18.63 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54939.0 shares of the JBLU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Nelson Brandon (General Counsel Corp Sec) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.31 for $96550.0. The insider now directly holds 6,811 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 124.91% up over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 171.32% higher over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 106.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.73% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.