JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.15% Upside

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 21.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.40 and a high of $161.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $152.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.15% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -63.08% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.93, the stock is 0.86% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.88 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 32.20% off its SMA200. JPM registered 73.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.47.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.30%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 255351 employees, a market worth around $468.22B and $64.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.44 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.02% and -4.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.02 with sales reaching $30.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,842 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 73.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.08B, and float is at 3.02B with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 72.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 243.41 million shares valued at $30.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the JPM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 192.57 million shares valued at $24.47 billion to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 135.36 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $17.2 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 80.83 million with a market value of $10.27 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURKE STEPHEN B ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURKE STEPHEN B bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $87.99 per share for a total of $6.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that BACON ASHLEY (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 13,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $91.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JPM stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 87.24% up over the past 12 months and KeyCorp (KEY) that is 106.43% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 95.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.14% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.