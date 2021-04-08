Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 343.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $57.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.19% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.48% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.26, the stock is 10.51% and 31.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.97 million and changing -11.80% at the moment leaves the stock 271.89% off its SMA200. MARA registered 9152.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2260.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.67.

The stock witnessed a 62.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 240.40%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.59% over the week and 13.63% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12073.68% and -19.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $11.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,466.40% year-over-year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA), with 10.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 12.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.80M, and float is at 94.59M with Short Float at 9.96%. Institutions hold 11.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.46 million shares valued at $36.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.51% of the MARA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Toroso Investments, LLC with 1.27 million shares valued at $13.27 million to account for 1.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Group One Trading, L.P. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $12.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $8.45 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salzman Simeon ,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Salzman Simeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $53.38 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74366.0 shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $48.65 per share for $34.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.82 million shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 632,000 shares at an average price of $20.51 for $12.96 million. The insider now directly holds 479,888 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).