New Big Money Means The Mosaic Company (MOS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

774 institutions hold shares in The Mosaic Company (MOS), with 36.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.65% while institutional investors hold 85.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.00M, and float is at 342.61M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 77.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.04 million shares valued at $829.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.51% of the MOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.52 million shares valued at $587.2 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.29 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $397.93 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 10.32 million with a market value of $237.38 million.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is 33.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $35.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.56% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.80, the stock is -3.90% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 42.52% off its SMA200. MOS registered 171.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.46%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 12617 employees, a market worth around $11.81B and $8.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.75 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.67% and -12.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading 341.97% up over the past 12 months and Vale S.A. (VALE) that is 135.97% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.34% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.