Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Is Up 14.50% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 14.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.71 and a high of $74.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $74.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -29.95% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.07, the stock is 7.00% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.19 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 22.91% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 43.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.65%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $208.71B and $39.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.07% and -1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $11.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,555 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.15B shares held by insiders accounting for 39.73% while institutional investors hold 81.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.91B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 48.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.69 million shares valued at $10.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 132.02 million shares valued at $8.54 billion to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 80.25 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $5.19 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 34.71 million with a market value of $2.25 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CATZ SAFRA ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CATZ SAFRA sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $66.31 per share for a total of $76.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $66.48 per share for $73.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,667,000 shares at an average price of $66.74 for $177.99 million. The insider now directly holds 1,118,592 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 54.61% up over the past 12 months and salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is 49.64% higher over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 67.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.9% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 30.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.