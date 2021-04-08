Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares are 22.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.91% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 14.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 10.40% and -4.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the PRTS stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Resumed the stock as a Buy on September 09, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PRTS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.75. The forecasts give the CarParts.com Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.75% or 9.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, up 10.90% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 4,596,169 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,305,718. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,555,041 and 543,431 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARNES JIM, a Director at the company, sold 17,250 shares worth $0.26 million at $15.33 per share on Mar 15. The VP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 6,000 PRTS shares valued at $92520.0 on Mar 15. The shares were sold at $15.42 per share. BARNES JIM (Director) sold 5,150 shares at $15.40 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $79310.0 while Gomez Alfredo, (VP, General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares on Mar 12 for $30880.0 with each share fetching $15.44.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ plunged -2.84% to $2.05 in the recent trading session. Its fifty-two-week range was $0.050-$7.00. The total market ‎capitalization remained $188,831,085. Its last 5-day performance was -17.88%. In its share capital, ‎the company has 89,493,405 outstanding shares.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, ‎mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set up to ‎provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden ‎on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.‎

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived ‎from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers. ‎

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both ‎accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its ‎customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.‎

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.92 with a market cap of $37.65M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPHI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -23.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.03 million. This represented 30.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2011, the total assets figure advanced to $21.12 million from $21.13 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $54000.0 while total current assets were at $5.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $42000.0, significantly lower than the $0.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 time at China Pharma Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 2,000,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.64M shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.70% with a share float percentage of 19.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.