Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

145 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 84.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.00M, and float is at 96.12M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 83.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 28.92 million shares valued at $69.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.41% of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 6.2 million shares valued at $14.93 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.9 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $11.81 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $9.64 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 42.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 2.02% and -9.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 24.07% off its SMA200. BTU registered 4.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7128.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 25.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $342.90M and $2.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.75% and -35.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.00%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82 with sales reaching $667.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -818.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spurbeck Mark, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Spurbeck Mark sold 132 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Spurbeck Mark (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $3.90 per share for $757.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Kellow Glenn L (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 10,246 shares at an average price of $4.29 for $43955.0. The insider now directly holds 938,554 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).