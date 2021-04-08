Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

879 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 6.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.46M, and float is at 261.13M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 77.55% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.3 million shares valued at $3.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 15.98 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.42 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $2.04 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 12.3 million with a market value of $1.87 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -24.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.06 and a high of $171.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $115.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.4% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -156.0% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.20, the stock is 5.13% and -7.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.77% off its SMA200. PTON registered 306.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.44%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 3281 employees, a market worth around $34.03B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 229.94 and Fwd P/E is 165.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 342.06% and -32.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 124.60% year-over-year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 287 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 241 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garavaglia Mariana, the company’s Chief Bus. Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Garavaglia Mariana sold 10,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $111.63 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1101.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Garavaglia Mariana (Chief Bus. Operations Officer) sold a total of 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $110.10 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1101.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Garavaglia Mariana (Chief Bus. Operations Officer) disposed off 32,841 shares at an average price of $110.32 for $3.62 million. The insider now directly holds 1,101 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).