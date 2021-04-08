PPL Corporation (PPL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,067 institutions hold shares in PPL Corporation (PPL), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 69.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 768.85M, and float is at 767.88M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 69.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.78 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.55% of the PPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66.56 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.39 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $1.14 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 24.94 million with a market value of $703.19 million.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.71 and a high of $30.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.00, the stock is 1.61% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 4.65% off its SMA200. PPL registered 21.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.09.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 12318 employees, a market worth around $22.35B and $7.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.20 and Fwd P/E is 11.08. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.31% and -6.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

PPL Corporation (PPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPL Corporation (PPL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPL Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $2.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raphael Joanne H, the company’s EVP, GC & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Raphael Joanne H sold 19,188 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $27.48 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46559.0 shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Dudkin Gregory N (President of a PPL Subsidiary) sold a total of 19,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $27.78 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36627.0 shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Raphael Joanne H (EVP, GC & Corp Sec) disposed off 4,589 shares at an average price of $28.12 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 46,559 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 32.04% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 20.39% higher over the same period. Avangrid Inc. (AGR) is 24.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.