Reed’s Inc. (REED) Volatility At 9.79%, Should You Add A Position?

51 institutions hold shares in Reed’s Inc. (REED), with 8.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.80% while institutional investors hold 39.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.40M, and float is at 73.99M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 35.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC with over 6.94 million shares valued at $4.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the REED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 4.07 million shares valued at $2.4 million to account for 4.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $1.67 million, while Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $1.51 million.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) is 99.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REED stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 5.73% and 8.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 24.64% off its SMA200. REED registered 145.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1233 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8981.

The stock witnessed a 13.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.18%, and is 6.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $97.20M and $38.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.33% and -28.05% from its 52-week high.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reed’s Inc. (REED) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reed’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $10.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bello John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bello John bought 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Reed’s Inc. (REED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is 33.56% higher over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 142.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.57% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.