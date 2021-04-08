SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is 3.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 9.39% and 12.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.37 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 23.46% off its SMA200. SEAC registered -60.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2739 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0596.

The stock witnessed a 36.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.21%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.68% over the week and 13.74% over the month.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $54.45M and $36.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.14% and -52.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.00% in year-over-year returns.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), with 6.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.43% while institutional investors hold 22.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.56M, and float is at 27.71M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 18.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.61% of the SEAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.01 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $1.4 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $0.84 million.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kielczewski Marek ,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kielczewski Marek sold 7,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $9156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

SeaChange International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Aloni Yosef (President & C.E.O.) sold a total of 6,163 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $1.43 per share for $8813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82953.0 shares of the SEAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Kielczewski Marek (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 13,869 shares at an average price of $2.68 for $37169.0. The insider now directly holds 434,656 shares of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC).

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is trading 27.25% up over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 38.11% higher over the same period. Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is 248.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.42% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.