SM Energy Company (SM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

246 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Company (SM), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 80.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.53M, and float is at 107.69M with Short Float at 10.59%. Institutions hold 79.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.65 million shares valued at $101.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the SM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. with 8.91 million shares valued at $54.54 million to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.89 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $54.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 6.26 million with a market value of $38.33 million.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is 192.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $19.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -496.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is 2.93% and 25.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 184.04% off its SMA200. SM registered 1254.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1046.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.64.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.03%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 503 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.67. Profit margin for the company is -67.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1244.36% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.10%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $349.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBESON ROSE M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBESON ROSE M sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $12.96 per share for a total of $51840.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66328.0 shares.

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 248.45% higher over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is 277.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.85% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.