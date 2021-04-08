The ExOne Company (XONE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) is 201.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $66.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XONE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.62% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.63, the stock is -10.28% and -20.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -8.41% at the moment leaves the stock 63.45% off its SMA200. XONE registered 299.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.69.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 188.32%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 11.78% over the month.

The ExOne Company (XONE) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $633.30M and $59.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.02% and -56.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

The ExOne Company (XONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ExOne Company (XONE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ExOne Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $14.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

The ExOne Company (XONE) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in The ExOne Company (XONE), with 4.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.09% while institutional investors hold 51.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.25M, and float is at 15.86M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 40.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.38 million shares valued at $22.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the XONE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 1.46 million shares valued at $13.83 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $13.83 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $8.27 million.

The ExOne Company (XONE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The ExOne Company (XONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IRVIN JOHN ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that IRVIN JOHN sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

The ExOne Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that IRVIN JOHN (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $10.84 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the XONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, IRVIN JOHN (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $10.87 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 160,950 shares of The ExOne Company (XONE).

The ExOne Company (XONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ITT Inc. (ITT) that is trading 92.81% up over the past 12 months and 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) that is 246.38% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.26% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.