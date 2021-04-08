These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) is 28.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNSO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.03% off its average median price target of $7.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -30.13% lower than the price target low of $7.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.89, the stock is 63.51% and 62.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.44 million and changing 44.26% at the moment leaves the stock 120.15% off its SMA200. BNSO registered 329.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.17.

The stock witnessed a 89.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.86%, and is 71.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.90% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $48.39M and $16.81M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.73. Distance from 52-week low is 411.11% and -5.27% from its 52-week high.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 76.03% while institutional investors hold 13.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.89M, and float is at 1.17M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $1.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.77% of the BNSO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1407.0 shares valued at $10819.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) that is trading -12.85% down over the past 12 months and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) that is 70.77% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 81.1% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1100.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.