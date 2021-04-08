Things appear to be looking up for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is 12.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.51% off the consensus price target high of $453.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.51% higher than the price target low of $453.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.74, the stock is -8.89% and -27.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -7.54% at the moment leaves the stock 39.42% off its SMA200. UAVS registered 1697.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.09%, and is 10.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $338.48M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2139.20% and -61.88% from its 52-week high.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), with 13.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.89% while institutional investors hold 11.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.58M, and float is at 45.58M with Short Float at 16.82%. Institutions hold 9.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 2.31 million shares valued at $13.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.70% of the UAVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.83 million shares valued at $5.0 million to account for 1.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.76 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $4.58 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $2.69 million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Begley Grant A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Begley Grant A sold 4,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $12.30 per share for a total of $50746.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Gardner Thomas J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $5.75 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UAVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Mooney Barrett (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $6.03 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS).