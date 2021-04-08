UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) – The 23.26% Upside Potential Remains

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 111.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $21.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.49% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.19% higher than the price target low of $21.63 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.83, the stock is -10.74% and -24.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing -8.58% at the moment leaves the stock 65.79% off its SMA200. TIGR registered 523.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 260.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.86%, and is 14.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.84% over the week and 15.15% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $138.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.62 and Fwd P/E is 31.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 567.86% and -56.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $260.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 297.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 87.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.90% in year-over-year returns.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), with 12.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.81% while institutional investors hold 6.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.33M, and float is at 107.97M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 5.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.37 million shares valued at $10.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the TIGR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.1 million shares valued at $8.73 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $6.53 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $4.0 million.