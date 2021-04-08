What should you know before buying stock in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 73.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -74.86% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 9.03% and 29.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 109.64% off its SMA200. UEC registered 421.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 206.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5227 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6400.

The stock witnessed a 53.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.30%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 11.01% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 306.00. Distance from 52-week low is 417.77% and -16.62% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 24.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.67M, and float is at 184.82M with Short Float at 9.32%. Institutions hold 23.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.36 million shares valued at $23.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the UEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.4 million shares valued at $16.54 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 3.46 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $6.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $5.72 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONG DAVID ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KONG DAVID sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $9660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 210.26% up over the past 12 months. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is 397.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.49% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.