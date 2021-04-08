What should you know before buying stock in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNGA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is 4.02% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. ZNGA registered 54.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.22%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has around 2245 employees, a market worth around $11.13B and $1.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.16. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.31% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynga Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $685.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.30% in year-over-year returns.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Top Institutional Holders

635 institutions hold shares in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), with 74.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.84% while institutional investors hold 84.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 7.87%. Institutions hold 79.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.42 million shares valued at $922.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the ZNGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 80.33 million shares valued at $792.9 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 72.56 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $716.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 55.94 million with a market value of $552.1 million.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Insider Activity

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 103 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUGAN REGINA E ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DUGAN REGINA E sold 8,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $10.59 per share for a total of $94780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Zynga Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Ryan Jeffrey Miles (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 20,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $10.42 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23069.0 shares of the ZNGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Griffin James Gerard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 31,340 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 557,097 shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 57.21% up over the past 12 months and NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is 53.13% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 89.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.83% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 79.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.