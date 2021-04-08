Which institution holds the most shares in salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

2,686 institutions hold shares in salesforce.com inc. (CRM), with 33.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 84.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 917.00M, and float is at 882.79M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 81.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 76.73 million shares valued at $17.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the CRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.61 million shares valued at $15.71 billion to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 65.42 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $14.56 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 45.85 million with a market value of $10.2 billion.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) is -0.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.51 and a high of $284.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $221.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.29% off the consensus price target high of $336.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -10.39% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.79, the stock is 3.64% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -2.54% off its SMA200. CRM registered 49.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $219.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $233.78.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.33%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) has around 56606 employees, a market worth around $196.98B and $21.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.01 and Fwd P/E is 53.47. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.79% and -22.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $5.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.50% in year-over-year returns.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 453 insider transactions have happened at salesforce.com inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 356 and purchases happening 97 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Parker, the company’s Co-Founder and CTO. SEC filings show that Harris Parker sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $220.48 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66334.0 shares.

salesforce.com inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $220.47 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Weaver Amy E (President and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 22,296 shares of salesforce.com inc. (CRM).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 54.61% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 43.85% higher over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 67.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.56% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.