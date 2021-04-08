Which institution holds the most shares in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

400 institutions hold shares in Sterling Bancorp (STL), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 87.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.03M, and float is at 191.05M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 87.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.49 million shares valued at $314.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the STL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.04 million shares valued at $288.34 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 14.53 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $261.26 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 10.65 million with a market value of $191.56 million.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) is 28.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $26.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.9% off the consensus price target high of $33.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.24% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.15, the stock is -2.78% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.47 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 46.42% off its SMA200. STL registered 137.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.85.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.85%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) has around 1460 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.60 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.51% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Bancorp (STL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $225.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Bancorp (STL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evan Javier L, the company’s Chief Bus Oper & Svc Officer. SEC filings show that Evan Javier L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $23.84 per share for a total of $71520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27104.0 shares.

Sterling Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that GEISEL THOMAS X (President, Corporate Banking) sold a total of 8,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $22.72 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24952.0 shares of the STL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, KOPNISKY JACK L (President & CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $20.02 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 492,687 shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL).

Sterling Bancorp (STL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is trading 50.88% up over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is 55.42% higher over the same period. OFG Bancorp (OFG) is 104.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.86% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.