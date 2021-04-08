Which institution holds the most shares in UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

72 institutions hold shares in UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), with 13.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.85% while institutional investors hold 23.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 20.21% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE: UWMC) is -40.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.59% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is -6.99% and -12.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -23.94% off its SMA200. UWMC registered a loss of -22.73% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.10.

The stock witnessed a -5.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.64%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $12.73B and $5.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.34. Distance from 52-week low is 7.04% and -46.11% from its 52-week high.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Verdun Robert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Verdun Robert bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.