Which Institutions Own Shares In Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)?

13 institutions hold shares in Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), with 5.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.55% while institutional investors hold 0.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 641.48M, and float is at 424.36M with Short Float at 8.24%. Institutions hold 0.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.49 million shares valued at $94668.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the NAKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $29522.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 99789.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $19159.0, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 63000.0 with a market value of $12096.0.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is 217.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAKD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -27.97% and -40.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.76 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock 28.77% off its SMA200. NAKD registered 12.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 437.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4862.

The stock witnessed a -37.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.94%, and is -18.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $390.98M and $57.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 822.09% and -82.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.