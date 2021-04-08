Which Institutions Own Shares In Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)?

173 institutions hold shares in Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), with 10M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.54% while institutional investors hold 81.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.48M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 44.03%. Institutions hold 35.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 1.02 million shares valued at $63.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the OTRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 0.91 million shares valued at $55.95 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.61 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $37.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $28.35 million.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is -46.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.55 and a high of $99.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.34, the stock is 0.66% and -38.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. OTRK registered 82.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.57.

The stock witnessed a 31.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.97%, and is 11.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $593.79M and $82.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.97% and -66.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $25.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 108.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.