Who are the Institutional Holders in BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)?

18 institutions hold shares in BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), with 6.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.21% while institutional investors hold 17.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.30M, and float is at 6.35M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 11.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Captrust Financial Advisors with over 0.66 million shares valued at $2.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.60% of the BCDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 0.57 million shares valued at $1.96 million to account for 11.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CM Management, LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $0.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 95695.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) is 33.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 10.90% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 50.63% off its SMA200. BCDA registered 39.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1185 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3370.

The stock witnessed a 34.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.23%, and is 15.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $65.51M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.36% and -46.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCardia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 244.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 347.40% in year-over-year returns.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Altman Peter, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Altman Peter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.49 per share for a total of $2488.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

BioCardia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Altman Peter (President and CEO) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $2.37 per share for $7580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the BCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Altman Peter (President and CEO) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $7380.0. The insider now directly holds 203,200 shares of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA).