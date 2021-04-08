Who are the Institutional Holders in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)?

146 institutions hold shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 34.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.42M, and float is at 82.58M with Short Float at 14.11%. Institutions hold 33.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 8.1 million shares valued at $10.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.49% of the CRBP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.22 million shares valued at $6.53 million to account for 4.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Knoll Capital Management, L.P. which holds 5.05 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $6.31 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $4.64 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) is 46.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -12.77% and -21.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -45.31% off its SMA200. CRBP registered -64.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7091.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.87%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $219.69M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.10% and -81.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.90%).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $960k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.50% in year-over-year returns.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moran Sean F., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moran Sean F. sold 87,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Moran Sean F. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 53,610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $1.40 per share for $75054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the CRBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Moran Sean F. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 36,923 shares at an average price of $1.32 for $48628.0. The insider now directly holds 349,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading 48.18% up over the past 12 months and Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) that is 112.00% higher over the same period. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is 27.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.38% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.