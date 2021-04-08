Who is the Top Investor In Alcoa Corporation (AA)?

465 institutions hold shares in Alcoa Corporation (AA), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 80.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 184.87M with Short Float at 5.94%. Institutions hold 80.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.36 million shares valued at $377.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.93 million shares valued at $320.98 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.22 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $212.48 million, while Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 8.68 million with a market value of $200.11 million.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is 36.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $34.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.7% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -57.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.52, the stock is 1.36% and 20.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 70.24% off its SMA200. AA registered 381.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.72.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.16%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 12900 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $9.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 394.04% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $2.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Tammi A, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Jones Tammi A sold 4,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $31.91 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6750.0 shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Jones Tammi A (EVP & CHRO) sold a total of 2,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $31.89 per share for $87086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43562.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Nevels James E (Director) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 32,336 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).

Alcoa Corporation (AA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading 88.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.6% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.