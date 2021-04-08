Who is the Top Investor In Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)?

173 institutions hold shares in Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX), with 7.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.70% while institutional investors hold 85.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 73.34% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 4.54 million shares valued at $51.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the FIXX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.44 million shares valued at $38.86 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 3.22 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $36.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $31.2 million.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) is -36.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.59% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 48.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.18, the stock is -27.11% and -36.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing -22.80% at the moment leaves the stock -38.90% off its SMA200. FIXX registered -58.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.15.

The stock witnessed a -23.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.85%, and is -22.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $354.62M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -17.47% and -62.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.50%).

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $510k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith W Bradford, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Smith W Bradford sold 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $14.25 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Kelly Timothy P sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $13.00 per share for $6500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FIXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Kelly Timothy P disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $12.37 for $49460.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX).