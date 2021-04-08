Why should you keep an eye on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is 46.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $9.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $19.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.41% off the consensus price target high of $37.19 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 59.57% higher than the price target low of $15.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is 1.04% and 14.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock 25.07% off its SMA200. PRQR registered 31.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.72.

The stock witnessed a 38.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.16%, and is -13.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $337.56M and $11.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.47% and -34.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $930k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 253.60% in year-over-year returns.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 54.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.19M, and float is at 48.63M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 53.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.01 million shares valued at $21.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the PRQR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 4.55 million shares valued at $19.11 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.46 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $14.51 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $13.82 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading 102.02% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.35% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.