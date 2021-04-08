Why should you keep an eye on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 37.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.18 and a high of $63.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -86.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $59.57, the stock is 3.56% and 17.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.72 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 44.62% off its SMA200. UAL registered 148.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.97.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.26%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 74400 employees, a market worth around $18.88B and $15.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.67% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$6.84 with sales reaching $3.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.60% in year-over-year returns.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

739 institutions hold shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), with 754.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 62.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.58M, and float is at 317.56M with Short Float at 4.46%. Institutions hold 62.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.98 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the UAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 28.45 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.53 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $671.58 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 9.3 million with a market value of $402.4 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nocella Andrew P ,the company’sEVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Nocella Andrew P sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $54.56 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11024.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Roitman Jonathan (EVP & COO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $53.78 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3760.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, LADERMAN GERALD (EVP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 51,199 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 124.91% up over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 171.32% higher over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 106.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.68% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.