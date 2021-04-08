Will ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is 50.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATIF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 1.38% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. ATIF registered -17.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0915.

The stock witnessed a 20.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.15%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 11.17% over the month.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $71.41M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 115.35% and -61.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.10%).

.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), with 33.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.68% while institutional investors hold 5.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.51M, and float is at 12.39M with Short Float at 23.28%. Institutions hold 1.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.65% of the ATIF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $98961.0.