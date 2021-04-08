Will Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -9.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.45% off the consensus price target high of $69.96 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 1.57% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.67, the stock is 1.51% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.98 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -17.77% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 0.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.77.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.87%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $35.60B and $12.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.81 and Fwd P/E is 15.75. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.89% and -33.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $3.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.60% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

1,156 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 9.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 61.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 61.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 84.31 million shares valued at $1.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.74% of the GOLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 68.78 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 3.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Flossbach von Storch AG which holds 53.75 million shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 51.36 million with a market value of $1.17 billion.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 31.70% up over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 37.20% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 39.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -80.65% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.