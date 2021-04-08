Xunlei Limited (XNET) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is 120.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $11.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XNET stock was last observed hovering at around $6.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is -12.85% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 49.83% off its SMA200. XNET registered 102.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.90%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 14.30% over the month.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) has around 1070 employees, a market worth around $418.30M and $186.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.41% and -43.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.90% this year.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Xunlei Limited (XNET), with institutional investors hold 14.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.88M, and float is at 65.50M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 14.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.53 million shares valued at $10.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.28% of the XNET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 1.38 million shares valued at $3.99 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $1.56 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $1.51 million.

Xunlei Limited (XNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading 238.91% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is 43.96% higher over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 115.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.09% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.