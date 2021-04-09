3 Stocks to Watch: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP) shares are -10.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.17% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.38% and -5.16% over the month.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) plunged -13.81% to $1.81. Its fifty-two-week range was $0.05-$7.00. The total market ‎capitalization remained $187,988,651. Its last 5-day performance was -23.95%. In its share capital, ‎the company has 89,518,405 outstanding shares.‎ Its intraday-low price was $1.81 and its hit its day’s highest price at $1.81.‎

National Storm Recovery, a subsidiary of SGTM, headquartered in Astatula, is a disaster cleanup ‎company that serves commercial and municipal customers. The company provides all tree services ‎required following storms as well as debris hauling, biomass recycling, and mulch manufacturing.‎

‎”In storm recovery, it’s all about efficiency and it requires a lot of planning,” he said. “Typically, the ‎storm division sets up in a region near the closest possible dump site, or temporary debris staging ‎‎(TDS) area. They work to get the roads cleared quickly and find sites less than 15 miles from the ‎affected area. Depending on the damaged area and how large that region is, there may be several TDS ‎sites nearby. Then, they grind up that material and we market it as mulch.”‎

National Storm Recovery has a tree-care division based in Astatula, North-East of Orlando, staffed with ‎certified arborists and equipped with arbor-cultural equipment. The tree collection division at SGTM ‎collects wood debris from the arbor care business while keeping two wood reclamation sites in ‎Apopka and nearby Astatula. The tree waste is processed in those locations (another is planned for ‎future use in Jacksonville as well), and eventually becomes the mulch products SGTM sells to big-box ‎retailers, garden centers, and landscapers.‎

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), on the other hand, is trading around $5.57 with a market cap of $43.66M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Integrated Media Technology Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.84M shares after the latest sales, with 18.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 50.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 1.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 20654.0 shares worth more than $80550.0. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 11200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43680.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.