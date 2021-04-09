A peek at Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Who has invested in It?

41 institutions hold shares in Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), with 28.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.61% while institutional investors hold 24.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.53M, and float is at 196.50M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 21.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 8.4 million shares valued at $6.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the BORR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 2.33 million shares valued at $1.89 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Agricole S.A. which holds 1.0 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is 25.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BORR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -75.86% lower than the price target low of $0.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -7.83% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 12.49% off its SMA200. BORR registered -36.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8728.

The stock witnessed a -13.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 175.68% and -64.34% from its 52-week high.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Analyst Forecasts

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $64.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.