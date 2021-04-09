A peek at Datadog Inc. (DDOG): Who has invested in It?

686 institutions hold shares in Datadog Inc. (DDOG), with 32.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.47% while institutional investors hold 83.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.08M, and float is at 204.22M with Short Float at 7.31%. Institutions hold 74.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.27 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the DDOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.14 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.22 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 8.38 million with a market value of $824.94 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -10.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.40 and a high of $119.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.36% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 8.95% higher than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.32, the stock is 5.76% and -6.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. DDOG registered 146.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 1085 employees, a market worth around $25.87B and $603.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 347.72. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.49% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $186.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.20% in year-over-year returns.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 273 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 232 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Le-Quoc Alexis, the company’s President & CTO. SEC filings show that Le-Quoc Alexis sold 352,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $83.22 per share for a total of $29.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 241,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $83.23 per share for $20.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 88,050 shares at an average price of $83.19 for $7.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).