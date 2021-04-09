A peek at Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO): Who has invested in It?

15 institutions hold shares in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), with institutional investors hold 10.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.74M, and float is at 13.06M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 10.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.57 million shares valued at $0.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the MITO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mercer Global Advisors, Inc./ADV which holds 50000.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $74750.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 44337.0 with a market value of $66283.0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MITO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -7.13% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. MITO registered 15.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5456.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.15%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $87.00M and $21.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.25% and -39.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-205.50%).

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year