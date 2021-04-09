American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

19 institutions hold shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), with 16.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.74% while institutional investors hold 35.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.68M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 6.44% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cresset Asset Management, LLC with over 82885.0 shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the AVCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 43590.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 42436.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $0.31 million, while One68 Global Capital, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 21812.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVCT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68%.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is 25.33% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing 28.92% at the moment leaves the stock 38.05% off its SMA200. AVCT registered 179.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.88.

The stock witnessed a 23.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.67%, and is 32.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $146.65M and $45.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.55% and -42.21% from its 52-week high.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.40% this year

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOCKHART DENNIS P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOCKHART DENNIS P bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.35 per share for a total of $80250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that MATHY KENT (Director) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $3.06 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the AVCT stock.