Analysts suggest CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) could spike 48.04% in a year

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) is -6.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.99, the stock is -14.48% and -23.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 5.05% off its SMA200. CURI registered 31.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a -20.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.37%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.60% and -45.88% from its 52-week high.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CuriosityStream Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $11.36M over the same period..

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), with 24.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.33% while institutional investors hold 22.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 11.66% of the Float.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENDRICKS JOHN S ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 74,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

CuriosityStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) bought a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $11.05 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the CURI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) acquired 20,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 801,657 shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI).