Analysts suggest Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) could spike 81.78% in a year

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) is 22.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DARE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -13.71% and -20.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 15.56% off its SMA200. DARE registered 93.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9350 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5593.

The stock witnessed a -15.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.03%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 95.24% and -57.40% from its 52-week high.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.81% while institutional investors hold 11.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.22M, and float is at 32.73M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 10.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.99 million shares valued at $4.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the DARE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.71 million shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 1.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -3.09% down over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 85.59% higher over the same period. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 18.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.38% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.