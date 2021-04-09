Are we looking at the next big move in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is 517.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $117.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.73% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.33% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.10, the stock is -16.09% and -13.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 143.61% off its SMA200. SAVA registered 807.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 270.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.59.

The stock witnessed a -19.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 414.67%, and is -6.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2482.82% and -64.18% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.50% while institutional investors hold 27.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.18M, and float is at 26.14M with Short Float at 13.96%. Institutions hold 26.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the SAVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.58 million shares valued at $10.8 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caas Capital Management LP which holds 0.69 million shares representing 1.72% and valued at over $4.69 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $4.17 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBIER REMI ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that BARBIER REMI bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $9.59 per share for a total of $95900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that ROBERTSON SANFORD (Director) bought a total of 36,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $8.92 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Schoen Eric (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $14080.0. The insider now directly holds 27,300 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).