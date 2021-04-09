BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) up 5.04% since start of the year

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) is 5.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $12.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 15.03% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -35.57% off its SMA200. BCTX registered -70.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6059 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3712.

The stock witnessed a 28.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is 13.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.56% and -66.17% from its 52-week high.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), with 178.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 23.16% while institutional investors hold 47.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.77M, and float is at 0.44M with Short Float at 8.17%. Institutions hold 36.29% of the Float.